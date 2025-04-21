Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in March

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BVN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Price Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $14.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

