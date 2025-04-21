OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,389 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

