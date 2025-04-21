Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 311 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,595 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,965 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $69.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.79 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

