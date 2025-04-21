Canal Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,899.96. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin L. Washington purchased 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $294.61 per share, with a total value of $499,363.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. This represents a 4.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $14,124,094 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $246.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.23 and a 200-day moving average of $309.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

