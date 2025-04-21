Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,664 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Mizuho started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

DexCom Trading Down 0.2 %

DXCM stock opened at $68.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $139.24.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

