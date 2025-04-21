Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $238.45 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

