Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATOS opened at $0.62 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

