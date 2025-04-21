Piper Sandler Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Price Target to $50.00

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s previous close.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
NASDAQ WABC opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.63.
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
