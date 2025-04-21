LKQ’s (LKQ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Get LKQ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,350 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,678,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in LKQ by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,609,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.