First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $32.68 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.12 per share, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 949,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 131,259 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 131,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,504,000. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

