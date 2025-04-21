STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair downgraded STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $16.89 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $833.10 million, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 259,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,883,855.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,137,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,618,840.08. This trade represents a 2.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,742,581 shares of company stock valued at $28,407,543 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

