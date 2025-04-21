Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $186.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $133.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average is $226.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $231.00 target price on Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.55.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

