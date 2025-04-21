Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $120.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.