Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $736,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.70. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $148.09 and a one year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

