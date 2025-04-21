Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $482,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 959,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $38.53 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 325.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.26.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

