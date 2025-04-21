Capital World Investors Decreases Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,824 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $115,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $143.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.97 and a 1-year high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.