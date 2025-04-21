J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.5% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Booking worth $86,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in Booking by 2.6% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Booking by 268.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3,561.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Booking by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its stake in Booking by 404.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4,689.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,783.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 22.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $5,248.00 to $4,567.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,278.66.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

