Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 719,397 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.31% of Nucor worth $357,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,967,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after buying an additional 105,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,077,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,435,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,220,000 after acquiring an additional 384,205 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Nucor by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,758,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,282,000 after purchasing an additional 358,721 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $110.62 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $193.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.02.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.