J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $25,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,142,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,197,447,000 after buying an additional 4,517,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,710,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,447,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,589,000 after buying an additional 2,078,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workday by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,846,000 after acquiring an additional 939,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Workday from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.02 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average is $252.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total value of $17,246,401.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,729,781.44. The trade was a 39.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,809,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,750. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

