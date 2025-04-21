Curi RMB Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

