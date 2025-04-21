Promising Hotel Stocks To Watch Today – April 20th

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hilton Worldwide, Trip.com Group, and Ecolab are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and other lodging facilities. These investments offer exposure to the hospitality industry, with performance often influenced by economic conditions, travel trends, and tourism demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $32.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,573.31. 216,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,354. The company has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,689.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,779.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.41. 13,957,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,954,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, reaching $210.43. 2,144,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,189. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.46. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $194.12 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $54.85. 6,300,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,137. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $238.51. 1,409,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $217.27 and a 12 month high of $273.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECL

Recommended Stories