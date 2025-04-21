J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $61.38 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $61,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $806,291,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $203,949,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,269,000 after acquiring an additional 655,341 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36,632.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 438,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,209,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,321,000 after purchasing an additional 398,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.09.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $230.68 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average is $257.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. The trade was a 45.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock worth $42,973,845 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

