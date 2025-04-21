Curi RMB Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,994,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $404,910,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,571,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,771 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,340,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $57.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.