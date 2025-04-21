Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Trims Stake in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC trimmed its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $388.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

