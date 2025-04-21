Promising Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 20th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Spotify Technology are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares in companies that generate most of their revenue from activities related to the music industry, such as streaming, production, distribution, or live events. These stocks allow investors to participate in the industry’s growth, reflecting factors like consumer trends, technological advancements, and shifts in media consumption habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.79. The company had a trading volume of 51,328,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,825,645. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.65 and a 200-day moving average of $230.10. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.77 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.51. 44,456,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,728,394. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.03. 17,805,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,682,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. 14,724,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,033,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $574.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $575.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.73. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $267.76 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The company has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.75.

