Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

