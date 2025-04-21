Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 299,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.74 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.86 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

