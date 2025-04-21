Stifel Financial Corp Buys 19,991 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of RTX worth $208,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,763,124.60. This trade represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.83. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.07 and a fifty-two week high of $136.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.