Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,690,000 after buying an additional 99,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after acquiring an additional 424,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $495,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $212.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.83 and its 200-day moving average is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.86.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

