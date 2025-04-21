Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $4.95 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,630,798.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 142,459,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,853,000 after acquiring an additional 142,450,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,359,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,690,000 after buying an additional 99,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,883,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,036,000 after acquiring an additional 424,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,671,000 after acquiring an additional 99,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $495,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $212.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.83 and its 200-day moving average is $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $220.93.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
