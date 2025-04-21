Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,062,000. 89bio comprises about 0.5% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

In related news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Mcwherter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,250. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. 89bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). On average, analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 89bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

