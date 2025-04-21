MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $15.25 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.88 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

