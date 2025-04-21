Stifel Financial Corp Has $466.16 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,835,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,355 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Medtronic worth $466,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $377,169,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,540,000 after buying an additional 2,476,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $82.58 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.91 and a 200-day moving average of $87.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

