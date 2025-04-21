3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Lifted by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in 3M were worth $6,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 237,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $130.16 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $90.65 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.26.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. The trade was a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

