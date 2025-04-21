Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Up 30.4% in March

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GMRE

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $499.19 million, a P/E ratio of -373.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $35.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Medical REIT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 561,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 427,987 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 219,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 712,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 172,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.