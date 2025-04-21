Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,749,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,330,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 119,374.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,998,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,081,000 after buying an additional 1,997,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after buying an additional 131,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,599,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

