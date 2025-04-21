Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Short Interest Up 30.2% in March

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BSCV opened at $16.23 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Duolingo Stock: EdTech Growth Meets Subscription Strength
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 3 New ETFs Finding Early Traction With Investors
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Alcoa’s Solid Earnings Don’t Make Tariff Math Easier for AA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.