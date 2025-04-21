Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in March

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Swire Pacific has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2703 per share. This is a boost from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

