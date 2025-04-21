NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

NagaCorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NGCRF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. NagaCorp has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

