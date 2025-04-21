NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Update

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
NagaCorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NGCRF opened at $0.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. NagaCorp has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.57.
NagaCorp Company Profile
