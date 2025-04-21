iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

OEF stock opened at $254.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $232.57 and a 12-month high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.