IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,200 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $94.68 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

