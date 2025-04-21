Ostrum Asset Management Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ostrum Asset Management reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 5,972 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. This represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.27.

ADBE opened at $348.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $403.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.67. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

