Optivise Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Invst LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,231,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

