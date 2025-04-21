IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15,716.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 139,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 907,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,911,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of America by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,090,000 after acquiring an additional 244,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Argus cut their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.44 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

