Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,960 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $19,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 278,307 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 279,418 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $28.60 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.3094 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

