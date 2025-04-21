Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its stake in Tesla by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 165,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $66,870,000 after buying an additional 120,907 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 550,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $222,486,000 after purchasing an additional 34,527 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 124,109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,094,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.29. The stock has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

