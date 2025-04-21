Canal Capital Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,360,191,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 504.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,748,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,409,000 after buying an additional 3,509,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $253,816,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $93.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.26.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

