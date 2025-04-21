SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Boosted by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,460 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,798,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,852,000 after buying an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after buying an additional 1,429,688 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

