Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351,829 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $135,320,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after acquiring an additional 847,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,285,000 after acquiring an additional 596,141 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

