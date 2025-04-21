IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,251 Shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Strategy by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,544,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Strategy by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 32,998 shares worth $10,821,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $317.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.77. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.31 and a beta of 3.46. Strategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Strategy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Strategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

