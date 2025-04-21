Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Releases Earnings Results

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Down 6.3 %

OTCMKTS KPCPY opened at $17.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Kasikornbank Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7878 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 18th. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

