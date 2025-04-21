Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,959,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $77.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.31 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $130.14. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

